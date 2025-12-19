Board of Shriram Finance approves raising Rs 39,617 cr from MUFG Bank

At meeting held on 19 December 2025The board of Shriram Finance at its meeting held on 19 December 2025 has approved raising up to Rs 39,617.98 crore from MUFG Bank (investor), a company incorporated under laws of Japan, by way of issuance of 47,11,21,055 fully paid up equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each at a price of Rs 840.93 per subscription share, through preferential issue on a private placement basis. The subscribed shares to be issued and allotted by the company and subscribed by the investor shall represent a minority investment of 20% of the post-issue share capital of the company on a fully diluted basis. Upon completion of the transaction, the investor will be classified as a public shareholder of the company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app