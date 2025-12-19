Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty December futures trade at premium

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Shriram Finance, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Infosys were top traded contracts.

The Nifty December 2025 futures closed at 26,036.90, a premium of 70.50 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,966.40 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 150.38 points or 0.58% to 25,966.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.90% to 9.52.

Shriram Finance, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The December 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 December 2025.

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

