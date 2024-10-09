Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 2.15%

Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed up 2.15% at 1052.05 today. The index is up 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Phoenix Mills Ltd added 4.37%, Oberoi Realty Ltd rose 4.27% and Macrotech Developers Ltd gained 3.61%. The Nifty Realty index is up 74.00% over last one year compared to the 26.88% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index added 2.04% and Nifty FMCG index is down 1.57% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.12% to close at 24981.95 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.21% to close at 81467.1 today.

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

