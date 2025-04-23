Motilal Oswal Finvest standalone net profit declines 53.63% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 49.68% to Rs 109.19 crore

Net profit of Motilal Oswal Finvest declined 53.63% to Rs 47.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 101.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 49.68% to Rs 109.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 217.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 59.36% to Rs 347.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 217.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.54% to Rs 689.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 647.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

109.19217.00689.44647.1491.4197.8494.7394.8554.43127.01422.77270.2554.35126.94422.48270.0147.18101.74347.05217.78

