Quicktouch Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.99 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
Reported sales nil

Net loss of Quicktouch Technologies reported to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales015.92 -100 OPM %020.60 -PBDT-0.573.50 PL PBT-1.121.96 PL NP-0.991.21 PL

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

