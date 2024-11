R K Swamy consolidated net profit declines 92.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.72% to Rs 65.62 crore

Net profit of R K Swamy declined 92.98% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 17.72% to Rs 65.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 79.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.65.6279.755.4418.315.6713.972.1710.180.527.41

