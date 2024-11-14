Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anjani Foods consolidated net profit declines 12.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Anjani Foods consolidated net profit declines 12.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 11:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 15.02% to Rs 15.85 crore

Net profit of Anjani Foods declined 12.73% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.02% to Rs 15.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales15.8513.78 15 OPM %7.638.93 -PBDT1.011.07 -6 PBT0.530.64 -17 NP0.480.55 -13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

EAM Jaishankar arrives in UAE to boost bilateral ties, enhance cooperation

UPPSC exam row: Protest enters fourth day; 12 booked for vandalism. Updates

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drags 50 pts to 77,650; Nifty at 23,550; FMCG, IT stocks weigh

eBikeGo disrupts the global electric bicycle segment with affordable, sustainable solutions

Stones pelted, vehicles burnt after assault of polling officer in Rajasthan

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 10:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story