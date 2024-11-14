Anjani Foods consolidated net profit declines 12.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.02% to Rs 15.85 croreNet profit of Anjani Foods declined 12.73% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.02% to Rs 15.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales15.8513.78 15 OPM %7.638.93 -PBDT1.011.07 -6 PBT0.530.64 -17 NP0.480.55 -13
