R K Swamy consolidated net profit rises 3.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of R K Swamy rose 3.85% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.24% to Rs 73.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 65.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.73.6565.628.075.447.805.673.132.170.540.52

