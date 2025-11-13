Arihant Superstructures consolidated net profit declines 37.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.70% to Rs 122.65 crore

Net profit of Arihant Superstructures declined 37.63% to Rs 9.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.70% to Rs 122.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 111.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.122.65111.8024.4225.8514.0920.7013.3720.139.9615.97

