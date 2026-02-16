Associate Sponsors

R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems forays into IoT-based smart irrigation and digital agriculture

Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 10:32 AM IST
In partnership with an advanced farm automation technology company

R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems announced a strategic technology partnership with an advanced farm automation technology company, marking its entry into IoT-based smart irrigation and digital agriculture.

Commenting on the development, Atharva Nivrutti Kedar, Managing Director, R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems, said: We remain deeply committed to continuously strengthening our capabilities and building the next phase of the Company through innovation, technology adoption, and long-term strategic initiatives. Our entry into smart irrigation automation reflects our proactive approach to staying ahead of industry trends and delivering future-ready solutions for the agriculture sector. We believe such initiatives will enhance customer value, strengthen our market position, and support sustainable, long-term growth while keeping the Company at the forefront of evolving agricultural technologies.

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 10:32 AM IST

