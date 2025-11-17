Rita Finance and Leasing standalone net profit rises 185.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 43.48% to Rs 0.33 crore

Net profit of Rita Finance and Leasing rose 185.71% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 43.48% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.330.2381.8239.130.270.090.270.090.200.07

