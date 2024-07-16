Tahmar Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 2412.50% to Rs 2.01 crore

Net Loss of Tahmar Enterprises reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2412.50% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.010.08 2413 OPM %-135.32-1937.50 -PBDT-0.22-1.39 84 PBT-0.24-1.39 83 NP-0.24-1.39 83

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

