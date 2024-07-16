Tahmar Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2412.50% to Rs 2.01 croreNet Loss of Tahmar Enterprises reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2412.50% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.010.08 2413 OPM %-135.32-1937.50 -PBDT-0.22-1.39 84 PBT-0.24-1.39 83 NP-0.24-1.39 83
