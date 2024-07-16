Jio Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 5.81% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.89% to Rs 417.82 croreNet profit of Jio Financial Services declined 5.81% to Rs 312.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 331.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.89% to Rs 417.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 414.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales417.82414.13 1 OPM %82.3090.78 -PBDT405.78432.65 -6 PBT400.39427.30 -6 NP312.63331.92 -6
