Jio Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 5.81% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.89% to Rs 417.82 crore

Net profit of Jio Financial Services declined 5.81% to Rs 312.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 331.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.89% to Rs 417.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 414.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.417.82414.1382.3090.78405.78432.65400.39427.30312.63331.92

