Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 2.97%

Image
Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Nifty Metal index ended up 2.97% at 9735.4 today. The index has added 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, National Aluminium Company Ltd jumped 6.24%, Tata Steel Ltd added 4.25% and Welspun Corp Ltd rose 4.17%. The Nifty Metal index has increased 44.00% over last one year compared to the 31.85% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index increased 1.00% and Nifty Commodities index increased 0.92% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.01% to close at 25940.4 while the SENSEX has declined 0.02% to close at 84914.04 today.

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

