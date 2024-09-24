Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese yen at three-week low versus dollar; BoJ seems to be in no rush to hike rates

Japanese yen at three-week low versus dollar; BoJ seems to be in no rush to hike rates

Image
Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Japanese yen slipped to a near three week low against the dollar on Tuesday as the US currency regained some ground after having slipped to a 14 month low in recent days after US Fed went ahead with a 50bps rate cut and sighted further cuts for the year ahead. Additionally, concerns that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is not hurrying to raise interest rates further dampened the Japanese currency. BoJ Governor Ueda stated that Japan's real interest rate remains deeply negative, stimulating the economy and working to push up prices. He also said that "they will raise interest rate if the economy, prices move in line with forecasts shown in quarterly outlook report. Currently, the USDJPY pair is quoting at 144. The yen is down half a percent on the day against the dollar and at its lowest level in 3 weeks.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

'450 families evicted from Assam's forest to reduce man-elephant conflict'

Shankh Air gets approval to soar, set to be Uttar Pradesh's first airline

EY India employee death: Probe finds firm lacking labour welfare permit

Zepto partners with US Polo Assn for 10-minute premium fashion delivery

LIVE: Will not hesitate from facing investigation, says CM Siddaramaiah on Karnataka HC verdict

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story