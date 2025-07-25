Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CRISIL rates LT bank facilities of Acme Solar Holdings' Deoghar and Phalodi projects

CRISIL rates LT bank facilities of Acme Solar Holdings' Deoghar and Phalodi projects

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Acme Solar Holdings announced that CRISIL has assigned 'CRISIL AA-/ Stable' rating to long term bank facilities of ACME Deoghar Solar Power and ACME Phalodi Solar Power, subsidiaries of the company. These ratings are assigned to its renewable energy projects in Rajasthan with a total capacity of 600 MW across both the projects and cumulative term loan facility of Rs 2,086 crore from Power Finance Corporation.

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 9:01 AM IST

