CRISIL rates LT bank facilities of Acme Solar Holdings' Deoghar and Phalodi projects

Acme Solar Holdings announced that CRISIL has assigned 'CRISIL AA-/ Stable' rating to long term bank facilities of ACME Deoghar Solar Power and ACME Phalodi Solar Power, subsidiaries of the company. These ratings are assigned to its renewable energy projects in Rajasthan with a total capacity of 600 MW across both the projects and cumulative term loan facility of Rs 2,086 crore from Power Finance Corporation.

