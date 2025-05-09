Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Sapphire Foods India Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Sapphire Foods India Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Craftsman Automation Ltd, Union Bank of India, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd, Yes Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 May 2025.

Craftsman Automation Ltd, Union Bank of India, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd, Yes Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 May 2025.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd witnessed volume of 22.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.01 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.05% to Rs.299.65. Volumes stood at 14.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Craftsman Automation Ltd registered volume of 1.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34390 shares. The stock rose 5.41% to Rs.4,824.90. Volumes stood at 19734 shares in the last session.

Union Bank of India notched up volume of 523.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 99.11 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.55% to Rs.121.99. Volumes stood at 143.24 lakh shares in the last session.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd witnessed volume of 1.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35445 shares. The stock increased 2.71% to Rs.5,670.50. Volumes stood at 1.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Yes Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 4742.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1,340.51 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.58% to Rs.19.43. Volumes stood at 1575.16 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 09 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

