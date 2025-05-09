Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chembond Chemicals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Chembond Chemicals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Bonlon Industries Ltd, Muthoot Microfin Ltd, AMD Industries Ltd and AGI Infra Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 May 2025.

Chembond Chemicals Ltd crashed 30.24% to Rs 341.8 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1780 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1996 shares in the past one month.

Bonlon Industries Ltd lost 11.60% to Rs 37.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

Muthoot Microfin Ltd tumbled 11.05% to Rs 129.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 68730 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29318 shares in the past one month.

AMD Industries Ltd slipped 10.33% to Rs 41.77. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1421 shares in the past one month.

AGI Infra Ltd fell 9.70% to Rs 741.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9070 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9361 shares in the past one month.

First Published: May 09 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

