IZMO hits the roof, rallies 44% in two days after tech milestone

IZMO hit the 20% upper circuit on Friday at Rs 585.60, marking its second consecutive session of strong gains.

The stock has jumped 43.99% in two consecutive days, fuelled by optimism around a breakthrough innovation announced by its semiconductor arm izmomicro.

On Thursday, izmomicro unveiled a high-density silicon photonics packaging platform, positioning itself as a pioneer in Indias semiconductor ecosystem. The platform supports 32-channel fiber input and output with an industry-leading insertion loss of less than 2 dB, addressing one of the toughest challenges in the field. It also integrates 32 DC I/Os, 4 RF I/Os, and high-speed RF performance up to 70 GHz, setting new benchmarks for photonic-electronic system integration.

"Achieving this level of fiber density with ultra-low insertion loss is a defining moment for izmomicro," said Dinanath Soni, executive director of izmomicro. "Only a handful of companies worldwide have demonstrated this capability, and we are proud to be the first in India. This breakthrough validates our years of R&D in precision packaging and positions us as a critical partner for the global silicon photonics industry. As AI and data-driven applications demand ever-higher performance, our innovation will help power the infrastructure of the future." Silicon photonics is central to overcoming the physical limits of copper interconnects, enabling multi-terabit optical communication required by hyperscale data centers, AI clusters, and next-generation 5G/6G networks. By solving key packaging challenges, izmomicro has addressed a critical industry bottleneck.

The global silicon photonics market, valued at $2.65 billion in 2025, is projected to grow to over $9 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of more than 25%. IZMO is a global provider of automotive digital retail solutions. It operates three synergistic divisions izmomicro, which offers semiconductor packaging and design solutions; izmocars, which delivers automotive content, digital retail platforms, and virtual reality; and FrogData, which provides AI-driven analytics and decision-making tools for automotive dealerships. On a consolidated basis, net profit of IZMO declined 0.50% to Rs 6 crore while net sales rose 18.77% to Rs 56.51 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.