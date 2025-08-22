Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IZMO hits the roof, rallies 44% in two days after tech milestone

IZMO hits the roof, rallies 44% in two days after tech milestone

Image
Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 10:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

IZMO hit the 20% upper circuit on Friday at Rs 585.60, marking its second consecutive session of strong gains.

The stock has jumped 43.99% in two consecutive days, fuelled by optimism around a breakthrough innovation announced by its semiconductor arm izmomicro.

On Thursday, izmomicro unveiled a high-density silicon photonics packaging platform, positioning itself as a pioneer in Indias semiconductor ecosystem. The platform supports 32-channel fiber input and output with an industry-leading insertion loss of less than 2 dB, addressing one of the toughest challenges in the field. It also integrates 32 DC I/Os, 4 RF I/Os, and high-speed RF performance up to 70 GHz, setting new benchmarks for photonic-electronic system integration.

"Achieving this level of fiber density with ultra-low insertion loss is a defining moment for izmomicro," said Dinanath Soni, executive director of izmomicro. "Only a handful of companies worldwide have demonstrated this capability, and we are proud to be the first in India. This breakthrough validates our years of R&D in precision packaging and positions us as a critical partner for the global silicon photonics industry. As AI and data-driven applications demand ever-higher performance, our innovation will help power the infrastructure of the future."

Silicon photonics is central to overcoming the physical limits of copper interconnects, enabling multi-terabit optical communication required by hyperscale data centers, AI clusters, and next-generation 5G/6G networks. By solving key packaging challenges, izmomicro has addressed a critical industry bottleneck.

The global silicon photonics market, valued at $2.65 billion in 2025, is projected to grow to over $9 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of more than 25%.

IZMO is a global provider of automotive digital retail solutions. It operates three synergistic divisions izmomicro, which offers semiconductor packaging and design solutions; izmocars, which delivers automotive content, digital retail platforms, and virtual reality; and FrogData, which provides AI-driven analytics and decision-making tools for automotive dealerships.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of IZMO declined 0.50% to Rs 6 crore while net sales rose 18.77% to Rs 56.51 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

R Systems Intl sizzles after inking pact to acquire Novigo Solutions

Texmaco Rail gains after bagging Rs 103-cr wagon order

Veerhealth Care receives fresh orders from its US customer

GHV Infra Projects receives LoI from Valor Estate

Yen weakens as Japan inflation stays above BOJ target

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story