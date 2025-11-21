J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd down for fifth straight session

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 1731, down 1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 17.03% in last one year as compared to a 9.24% rally in NIFTY and a 3.15% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1731, down 1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 26115.75. The Sensex is at 85365.62, down 0.31%.J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd has added around 1.3% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22687.55, down 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.14 lakh shares in last one month.