Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3706.6, down 0.4% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 26115.75. The Sensex is at 85365.62, down 0.31%.Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has gained around 2.56% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22687.55, down 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 40074 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.86 lakh shares in last one month.