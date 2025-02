Marksans Pharma consolidated net profit rises 25.61% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.33% to Rs 681.85 crore

Net profit of Marksans Pharma rose 25.61% to Rs 104.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 83.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.33% to Rs 681.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 586.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.681.85586.1320.3522.69163.95134.66143.26112.66104.5683.24

