RACL Geartech soars on long-term order from Indian motorcycle major

Image
Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
RACL Geartech hit an upper limit of 20% to Rs 1033.50 after the company won a long-term supply order for transmission gears for premium motorcycles from a leading Indian manufacturer.

The company said the order marks its entry into the domestic mass motorcycle market while it continues to focus on the premium segment.

RACL Geartech is engaged in manufacturing of automotive components meant for two wheeled, three wheeled and four wheeled vehicles.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of RACL Geartech surged 99.04% to Rs 8.26 crore while net sales declined 7.54% to Rs 100.65 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 9:46 AM IST

