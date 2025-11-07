Radiant Cash Management Services consolidated net profit declines 31.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.16% to Rs 104.73 crore

Net profit of Radiant Cash Management Services declined 31.81% to Rs 8.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.16% to Rs 104.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 107.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.104.73107.0411.2617.8512.4720.269.5917.768.5112.48

