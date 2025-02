Radiant Cash Management Services consolidated net profit rises 12.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.16% to Rs 115.89 crore

Net profit of Radiant Cash Management Services rose 12.56% to Rs 13.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.16% to Rs 115.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 100.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.115.89100.6318.7916.9922.6517.5920.0315.9113.3511.86

