Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Radico Khaitan Finance consolidated net profit rises 28.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Radico Khaitan Finance consolidated net profit rises 28.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 10:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 998.00% to Rs 27.45 crore

Net profit of Radico Khaitan Finance rose 28.85% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 998.00% to Rs 27.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 130.38% to Rs 54.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales27.452.50 998 54.3723.60 130 OPM %2.8829.60 -3.181.36 - PBDT0.520.58 -10 0.92-0.28 LP PBT0.430.43 0 0.62-0.71 LP NP0.670.52 29 0.98-0.84 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Radico Khaitan Ltd up for five straight sessions

Radico Khaitan Ltd rises for third straight session

Volumes spurt at Radico Khaitan Ltd counter

Radico Khaitan rises as PAT grows 23% YoY in Q3 FY24

Radico Khaitan Q4 PAT climbs 52% YoY to Rs 57 cr

Infibeam Avenues collaborates with EDII, Ahmedabad

Best Crop Science receives license to manufacture herbicide - Haloxyfop-R-methyl ester

Biocon Biologics receives GMP certifications for its Indian and Malaysian manufacturing units

Garden Reach bags contract from German company for construction of multi-purpose vessels

India's Forex Reserves Fall $2.92 Billion To $652.9 Billion

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story