Radico Khaitan Ltd up for fifth session

Radico Khaitan Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2543, up 0.4% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 24723.85. The Sensex is at 81335.09, down 0.14%. Radico Khaitan Ltd has risen around 0.41% in last one month.