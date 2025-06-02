Signet Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd, IFB Agro Industries Ltd, IFL Enterprises Ltd and Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 June 2025.

Signet Industries Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 74.53 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3537 shares in the past one month.

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd spiked 17.25% to Rs 9.79. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44682 shares in the past one month. IFB Agro Industries Ltd surged 16.35% to Rs 810.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11195 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2169 shares in the past one month. IFL Enterprises Ltd spurt 16.16% to Rs 1.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 439.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53.15 lakh shares in the past one month.