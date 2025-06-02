Eicher Motors records 26% YoY increase in May'25 motorcycle sales

Eicher Motors has reported 26% jump in total motorcycle sales to 89,429 units in May 2025 from 71,010 units in May 2024.

Sales of models with engine capacity upto 350cc added up 76,492 units (up 28% YoY) and that of models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc aggregated to 12,937 units (up 16% YoY).

Eicher Motors further informed that its unlisted subsidiary VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) has recorded 7.3% rise in total commericial vehicle sales to 7,402 units in May 2025 from 6,901 units sold in May 2024.

While domestic sales increased by 7.2% YoY to 6,758 units, exports rose by 20.7% YoY to 501 units in May 2025.