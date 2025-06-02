Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Niva Bupa Health slumps after block deal

Niva Bupa Health slumps after block deal

Image
Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company dropped 9.41% to Rs 83.60 after heavy block deal activity early today, 2 June 2025.

While the buyers and sellers remain unnamed, media reports suggest that Fettle Tone LLP and managing director and chief executive officer Krishnan Ramachandran were to sell 13.2 crore shares or 7.2% of equity in Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company through block deals. The expected block size for the transaction was around Rs 1,082 crore.

Trading volumes surged with BSE seeing 23.39 crore shares change hands, compared to the 3-month average of just 3.04 lakh shares. NSE volumes surged to 14.39 crore shares, sharply above the 3-month average of 45.93 lakh.

As of March 2025, promoters held a 55.98% stake in Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company. Fettle Tone LLP, an investment vehicle of True North, held 17.47% stake.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company is a leading standalone health insurers in India. As of 31 March 2025, Niva Bupa has over 212 physical branches across India. It additionally offers health insurance through its ecosystem partners including 1.8+ lakh agents, 540 brokers, and over 100 banca & other corporate agency partners.

The company's standalone net profit rose 31.21% to Rs 206.08 crore while total income rose 18.51% to Rs 1,626.21 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Eicher Motors records 26% YoY increase in May'25 motorcycle sales

Atul Auto jumps as reports 7% YoY increase in May'25 sales

Signet Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ashok Leyland's total sales rises 5% YoY in May'25

Hero MotoCorp dispatches 5.08 lakh motorcycle and scooter units in May 2025

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story