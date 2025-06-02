Niva Bupa Health slumps after block deal

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company dropped 9.41% to Rs 83.60 after heavy block deal activity early today, 2 June 2025.

While the buyers and sellers remain unnamed, media reports suggest that Fettle Tone LLP and managing director and chief executive officer Krishnan Ramachandran were to sell 13.2 crore shares or 7.2% of equity in Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company through block deals. The expected block size for the transaction was around Rs 1,082 crore.

Trading volumes surged with BSE seeing 23.39 crore shares change hands, compared to the 3-month average of just 3.04 lakh shares. NSE volumes surged to 14.39 crore shares, sharply above the 3-month average of 45.93 lakh.

As of March 2025, promoters held a 55.98% stake in Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company. Fettle Tone LLP, an investment vehicle of True North, held 17.47% stake. Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company is a leading standalone health insurers in India. As of 31 March 2025, Niva Bupa has over 212 physical branches across India. It additionally offers health insurance through its ecosystem partners including 1.8+ lakh agents, 540 brokers, and over 100 banca & other corporate agency partners. The company's standalone net profit rose 31.21% to Rs 206.08 crore while total income rose 18.51% to Rs 1,626.21 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.