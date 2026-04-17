Radico Khaitan Ltd is quoting at Rs 3178, up 4.66% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.44% in last one year as compared to a 0.59% drop in NIFTY and a 11.55% drop in the Nifty FMCG.

Radico Khaitan Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3178, up 4.66% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 24267. The Sensex is at 78235, up 0.32%. Radico Khaitan Ltd has risen around 17.28% in last one month.