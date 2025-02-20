Suratwwala Business Group Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shreyans Industries Ltd, UR Sugar Industries Ltd, Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd and Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 February 2025.

Suratwwala Business Group Ltd lost 9.96% to Rs 54.25 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2896 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31682 shares in the past one month.

Shreyans Industries Ltd crashed 7.74% to Rs 190. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1142 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2874 shares in the past one month.

UR Sugar Industries Ltd tumbled 6.54% to Rs 6.57. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 35010 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72978 shares in the past one month.

Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd corrected 6.05% to Rs 204.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4203 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2564 shares in the past one month.

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd slipped 5.02% to Rs 333.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1796 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1735 shares in the past one month.

