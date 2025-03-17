Radico Khaitan unveils Ankahi Zaffran Spiced Liqueur

At ProWein 2025 in D?sseldorf, Germany

Radico Khaitan unveiled Ankahi Zaffran Spiced Liqueur, the first release in the Ankahi Liqueur series, making its highly anticipated debut at ProWein 2025 in Dseldorf, Germany, from March 16th to 18th.

Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director, Radico Khaitan says, Our vision is to take India to the world, showcasing its hidden and forgotten gems to a global audience. Ankahi Zaffran Spiced Liqueur embodies this mission, blending India's rich heritage with the art of liqueur-making. This launch is more than a milestone; it is a bold declaration of our dedication to innovation and introducing the world to India's finest, untold flavors. As we unveil this exceptional creation at ProWein 2025, we are not just launching a liqueur; we are offering an experience that mirrors our relentless pursuit of excellence and our ambition to position India as a leader in the global luxury spirits industry. Continuing our journey of innovation, we plan to introduce two more luxury brands in the first half of fiscal 2026.

Ankahi Zaffran Spiced Liqueur will be available in two sizes, a 1L bottle for Global Travel Retail and a 700ml bottle for the global market. Shipments will begin in April 2025, with distribution in key markets across the USA, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, available at leading liquor retailers and duty free shops worldwide.

