Ajmera Realty & Infra India bags redevelopment project in Andheri West, Mumbai

Ajmera Realty & Infra India announced its appointment to redevelop the premises of Ascot Co-operative Housing Society Limited. The project, covering a total land area of 2,319 sq. mt., to be developed in a single phase in Shastri Nagar, a prime location in Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Shastri Nagar shares a deep-rooted connection with the Ajmera Group, as it was originally developed by the Company, reinforcing strong brand recall in the area.

The project is expected to generate an estimated sales revenue of Rs 320 crore, with a total estimated carpet area of about 71,300 sq. ft. This development aligns with Ajmera Realty strategy to diversify its portfolio by expanding its inorganic growth through asset-light acquisitions, including an increasing focus on redevelopment projects. It will further strengthen the Company's presence in Mumbai's growing micro markets. With these project additions, the company has added four new projects with a total GDV of about Rs 2,770 crore, marching towards its fiscal guidance.

Located in Andheri West, this project is part of Ajmera Group's legacy development, with seamless access to a wide range of social, educational, healthcare, and commercial amenities. The location offers a well-rounded urban lifestyle with access to recreation centers, renowned medical facilities and top-tier educational institutions. It is also well-connected to high activity retail and business hubs, supported by excellent metro connectivity. Its central positioning further reinforces its status as a prime residential neighborhood within this thriving suburban micro-market.

