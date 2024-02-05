Radix Industries (India) standalone net profit rises 45.65% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 15.73% to Rs 8.14 crore

Net profit of Radix Industries (India) rose 45.65% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 15.73% to Rs 8.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 9.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.8.149.6613.517.350.920.610.900.610.670.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel