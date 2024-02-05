TCS partners with Europ Assistance

To deploy its proprietary solution, ignio? AIOps to transform Europ Assistance's IT operations

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been selected as a strategic partner by Europ Assistance, a leading global assistance and travel insurance company, to help reimagine its global IT operating model for enhanced resilience, scalability and user experience.

Supporting nearly 300 million customers in over 200 countries and territories with travel, mobility, home and family, health, and concierge services, Europ Assistance was looking for a global transformation partner to align its IT ecosystem to its mission of providing services Anytime, Anywhere' and support its growth. As the strategic partner, TCS will step up its delivery centers in Europe and across geographies to provide end-toend enterprise IT application services to Europ Assistance.

The multi-year partnership will also see TCS leveraging its proprietary solution, ignio AIOps from its Digitate suite of offerings to enhance operational resilience and business agility. Powered by AI and ML, the solution will provide Europ Assistance with actionable insights into its technology stack, improving productivity and availability. The partnership will help Europ Assistance scale its business capabilities, support its expanding partnership ecosystem, and enhance its speed to market.

In addition, the partnership will focus on co-innovation, with TCS and Europ Assistance working together on novel use cases leveraging generative AI and other advanced technologies.

