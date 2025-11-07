Radix Industries (India) standalone net profit rises 69.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.30% to Rs 12.09 crore

Net profit of Radix Industries (India) rose 69.05% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 9.30% to Rs 12.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.12.0913.338.444.731.040.590.950.560.710.42

