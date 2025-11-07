Paramount Cosmetics (India) standalone net profit rises 1100.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 69.40% to Rs 8.69 crore

Net profit of Paramount Cosmetics (India) rose 1100.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 69.40% to Rs 8.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.8.695.134.835.850.350.140.2300.120.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News