Raghuvir Synthetics standalone net profit declines 81.40% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales rise 35.31% to Rs 83.70 crore

Net profit of Raghuvir Synthetics declined 81.40% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 35.31% to Rs 83.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 61.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales83.7061.86 35 OPM %3.204.85 -PBDT2.622.99 -12 PBT0.371.07 -65 NP0.241.29 -81

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

