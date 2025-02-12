Raghuvir Synthetics standalone net profit declines 81.40% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.31% to Rs 83.70 crore

Net profit of Raghuvir Synthetics declined 81.40% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 35.31% to Rs 83.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 61.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.83.7061.863.204.852.622.990.371.070.241.29

