Mangalam Seeds consolidated net profit declines 74.19% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 47.66% to Rs 27.37 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Seeds declined 74.19% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 47.66% to Rs 27.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 52.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.27.3752.2910.1914.152.036.481.626.171.355.23

