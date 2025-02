Delton Cables standalone net profit declines 10.16% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 72.01% to Rs 188.64 crore

Net profit of Delton Cables declined 10.16% to Rs 3.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 72.01% to Rs 188.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 109.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.188.64109.676.037.455.233.794.063.423.363.74

