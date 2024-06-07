Rahul Gandhi calls for JPC probe into June 4th stock market crash

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into the stock market crash that occurred on June 4th. Speaking to the media at the party headquarters, Gandhi highlighted the significant financial impact on retail investors, who he claimed have collectively lost Rs 30 lakh crore due to the crash.

Gandhi questioned the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that they provided specific investment advice to the five crore families who invest in the stock market. He demanded an explanation for their actions in light of the recent financial turmoil.

In response, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly refuted the allegations. Senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal, addressing a media briefing in New Delhi, accused Gandhi of attempting to mislead market investors. Goyal asserted that investors have seen gains even on the day of the election results. He further contended that while foreign investors have faced losses, Indian investors have benefited.

Goyal emphasized the growth in India's market capital since the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government left power a decade ago. He noted that the market capital, which stood at Rs 67 lakh crore ten years ago, has now increased to Rs 415 lakh crore.

