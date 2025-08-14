Deccan Gold Mines reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.69 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 92.05% to Rs 0.19 crore

Net loss of Deccan Gold Mines reported to Rs 24.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 38.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 92.05% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.192.39-12710.53-155.23-27.79-3.71-30.98-6.83-24.6938.16

