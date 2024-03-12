Aurionpro Solutions inks 6-year contract with State Bank of India

For license, implementation and support of Aurionpro's iCashpro+ solution

Aurionpro Solutions announced a significant order win from the State Bank of India (SBI) for the license, implementation and support of iCashpro+, its next-gen cash management and transaction banking platform. This highly prestigious win, valued close to Rs 100 crore includes license and implementation, to be delivered in phases over 12 months, followed by maintenance and support for 6 years.

Aurionpro's iCashpro+ solution is built on modern cloud technology and a micro services based architecture which incorporates the latest market features, rendering it highly configurable, parameterized, resilient, scalable, and agile. This will seamlessly integrate with SBI's core banking systems, Payments Hub, and a myriad of internal and external platforms. This integration will enable interoperability with leading ERP solutions, fintechs, and open banking platforms, empowering SBI to meet evolving customer expectations and industry standards.

