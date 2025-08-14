Rail Vikas Nigam receives LoA worth Rs 178.64 cr from IRCON

Rail Vikas Nigam has received LOA from IRCON International for Supply of various signalling, telecommunications and EIMWB materials; Installation, Testing and Commissioning of Distributed/Centralised Electronic Interlocking (EI) Installations at 10 new stations, viz., Surakachhar, Block Cabin, Katghora Road, Bhingra, Putuwa, Matin, Sendurgarh, Putipakhana, Dhangawan and Bhadi stations; 06 new IBSs in the Bhingra-Putuwa, Putuwa-Matin, Sendurgarh-Putipakhana, Putipakhana-Bhadi, Bhadi Dhangawan & Dhangawan-Pendra Road block sections; Installation, Testing and Commissioning of New Section Control System with Headquarters and Wayside Train Control Communication Equipment/System in the Gevra Road-Pendra Road section; Installation, Testing and commissioning of new Telephone Exchange and EIMWBs at appropriate location(s) through execution of various signalling & telecommunications works; alterations/modifications in the existing panel interlocking installation at Kusmunda Block Station (KBS) yard and the existing electronic interlocking installation at East Cabin of the SECL SILO Siding (KMKA) yard including other miscellaneous works.

The contract is worth Rs 178.64 crore.