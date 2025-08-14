Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avis Fargo transforms its pricing strategy with adoption of Rev-AI by RateGain

Aug 14 2025
RateGain Travel Technologies announced the remarkable success of Avis Fargo with Rev-AI, its AI-powered demand forecasting and dynamic pricing platform for Car Rentals.

Operating the Avis and Budget franchises at Fargo's Hector International Airport, Reliance Leasing, Inc., serves both business and leisure travelers in a region marked by extreme seasonality. With thin margins, a lean team, and rapidly shifting demand, the Fargo operations needed a smarter way to anticipate market trends, modernize pricing, and optimize fleet allocation without adding staff or complexity.

By adopting Rev-AI by RateGain, Avis Fargo transformed its pricing approachautomating rate updates, centralizing market intelligence, and gaining forward-looking demand insights that enabled faster, more profitable decisions.

Key outcomes include:

21% average growth in bookings, showcasing consistent momentum and culminating in a peak uplift of 26% while maintaining strong performance throughout. 30% revenue uplift forecast proved accurate, generating a tangible $100K increase in the initial phase. 14% rise in RPD, signaling stronger pricing leverage, maintained at this improved level even as booking volumes grew. 5 percent increase in market share, securing a notable gain in a highly competitive regional market. Hours of Manual Work Eliminated: Pricing automation freed the team from daily updates, enabling focus on fleet strategy and targeted promotions.

