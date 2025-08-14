Avis Fargo transforms its pricing strategy with adoption of Rev-AI by RateGain

RateGain Travel Technologies announced the remarkable success of Avis Fargo with Rev-AI, its AI-powered demand forecasting and dynamic pricing platform for Car Rentals.

Operating the Avis and Budget franchises at Fargo's Hector International Airport, Reliance Leasing, Inc., serves both business and leisure travelers in a region marked by extreme seasonality. With thin margins, a lean team, and rapidly shifting demand, the Fargo operations needed a smarter way to anticipate market trends, modernize pricing, and optimize fleet allocation without adding staff or complexity.

By adopting Rev-AI by RateGain, Avis Fargo transformed its pricing approachautomating rate updates, centralizing market intelligence, and gaining forward-looking demand insights that enabled faster, more profitable decisions.