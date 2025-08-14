Rupee dives

At 87.6475 per Dollar

Rupee closed lower at 87.6475 per Dollar on Thursday (14 August 2025), versus its previous close of 87.4725 per Dollar.

The market will be closed for trading on 15th august 2025 (Friday) on account of Independence Day / Parsi New Year and the normal trading will resume on Monday (18 August 2025).

