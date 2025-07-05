Rail Vikas Nigam secures work order of Rs 143 cr from Southern Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam has received LOA from Southern Railway for Upgradation work of Electric traction system from 1x25 kv to 2x25 kv traction system from Salem Jn. (SA)-Podanur Jn. (PTJ) & Irugur (IGU)-Coimbatore Jn. (CBE)-Podanur Jn. (PTJ) section of salem division of Southern Railway to meet 3000 MT loading target. The cost of work is Rs 143.37 crore.

