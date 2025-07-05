Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rail Vikas Nigam secures work order of Rs 143 cr from Southern Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam secures work order of Rs 143 cr from Southern Railway

Image
Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Rail Vikas Nigam has received LOA from Southern Railway for Upgradation work of Electric traction system from 1x25 kv to 2x25 kv traction system from Salem Jn. (SA)-Podanur Jn. (PTJ) & Irugur (IGU)-Coimbatore Jn. (CBE)-Podanur Jn. (PTJ) section of salem division of Southern Railway to meet 3000 MT loading target. The cost of work is Rs 143.37 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RVNL bags Rs 143 cr LoA from Southern Railway for traction system upgrade in Tamil Nadu

Dhanlaxmi Bank gross advances rises 17% YoY in Q1 FY26

Texmaco Rail secures Rs 36-cr wagon order from TCI

Hazoor Multi Projects bags Rs 913-cr solar order from Apollo Green Energy

India prioritises national interest in trade deals, says Piyush Goyal

First Published: Jul 05 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story