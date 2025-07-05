India prioritises national interest in trade deals, says Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has clarified that India approaches trade agreements strictly on its own terms, with no pressure to adhere to fixed timelines. Speaking to the media in New Delhi about the ongoing discussions for a potential trade deal with the United States, the minister emphasised that India only enters into such agreements when they are mutually beneficial and fully aligned with national interests.

He reiterated that free trade agreements are not dictated by urgency or external expectations but are pursued only when they are fully matured. Goyal further added that negotiations are currently underway with several countries, including the United States, members of the European bloc, and New Zealand, and that India remains firm on securing outcomes that safeguard its economic priorities.