Hazoor Multi Projects bags Rs 913-cr solar order from Apollo Green Energy

Hazoor Multi Projects announced that it has secured order worth Rs 913 crore from Apollo Green Energy (formerly Apollo International) for the execution of a 200 MW grid-connected solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Gujarat.The project will take place at the Gujarat State Electricity Corporations (GSECL) Renewable Energy Solar Park in Khavda (Stage-3). The work includes designing, supplying, constructing, testing, and commissioning the solar power plant, according to a regulatory filing. Completion is expected by March 2026.
The company noted that the promoters and group entities of Hazoor Multi Projects have no related party interest in Apollo Green Energy. The order is being carried out on an arms-length basis.
Hazoor Multi Projects has landed an order worth Rs 913 crore, surpassing its current market capitalization of Rs 866 crore.
Hazoor Multi Projects is in the business of real estate and road construction.
The companys consolidated net profit tanked 68.9% to Rs 16.78 crore on a 46.2% drop in net sales to Rs 249.47 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
The scrip rose 1.28% to settle at Rs 39.67 on Friday, 4 July 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app